Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi taunts Davido over ‘new cats’ comment

Sister to Burna Boy, Nissi has responded to Davido categorizing Burna Boy as a ‘new cat’ in a recent interview.

Following a recent interview of Davido with Brut Afrique, where he discussed how afrobeats became a global phenomenon in the world of music today, Sister to the African giant Burna Boy, Nissi has taken to her social media platform to react to the statement made by the 30 BG boss in the interview.

In the interview Davido revealed that he started the global wave of afrobeats alongside the Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid and he went on to say that the ‘new cats’ such as Burna Boy, Rema, Asake and many more have taken the wave to the next level.

This led to a debate on social media as some asked if Burna should be categorized as a ‘new cat.’

One of many who had responded to statement made by Davido was the sister to Burna Boy, Nissi, who took to her instagram story to share a video of her brother performing in front of over 80,000 fans at the London Stadium with a caption that read: