Buni appoints acting SSG, CoS

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has appointed Alhaji Baba Wali as the acting Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu on Monday.

According to the statement, the governor has also approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Gashua as his acting Chief of Staff (CoS).

The statement said both appointments were with immediate effect.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wali and Gashua had served in substantive capacities before they were relieved of their duties, following the dissolution of the State Executive Council in May.