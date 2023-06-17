Building collapse: 17 distressed structures in Alaba Market must go, says Lagos govt

file photo toillustrate the event

•issues vacation notices to affected occupants

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government through its Building Control Agency, LASBCA, on Friday, marked at least 17 buildings considered to be in an advance state of distress for immediate demolition across Alaba International Market, Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

The General Manager, of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, disclosed this after officials of the agency marked the buildings for final demolition on Friday

In a swift reaction, the state government maintained that the marked buildings, would be demolished soon in order to prevent them from collapsing on residents as well as curtail cases of collapsed buildings across the metropolis.

Indications emerged that the state government had earlier concluded plans to demolish the buildings before Monday, June 19.

Some of the shopping plazas marked for demolition by LASBCA include; G80 Alaba Rago Road, Good Season Shopping Complex, the building on 840 Ojo Igbede and the structure behind Oba Oseni plaza, among others.

According to Oki, the buildings were identified and marked for demolition several days after the state government identified locations of over 340 distressed buildings across the metropolis to be demolished in order to prevent loss of lives and property in the state.

He subsequently, issued final warnings and vacation notices to the occupants of the affected buildings or face the consequences.

The marked inscriptions from LASBCA seen on different parts of the buildings that were physically distressed, had vacation notices as far back as 2016, 2020, 2022 and several others issued this year.

Oki, who decried the rate of harassment meted to officials of the agency at a different time in the past, said that seven years notification was enough for the occupants of the buildings marked for demolition to have vacated the structures and comply with the notices issued by LASBCA and other government agencies .

He added that rather than following due process in pulling down the structures and replace the buildings with new ones, the occupants of the buildings had continued to occupy the buildings to their detriment.