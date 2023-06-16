Building collapse: 17 distressed structures in Alaba Market must go – Lagos govt 

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government through its Building Control Agency, LASBCA, on Friday, marked at least marked 17 buildings considered to be in advance state of distress for immediate demolition across Alaba International market, Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

The General Manager, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, disclosed this after officials of the agency marked the buildings for final demolition on Friday

In a swift reaction, the state government maintained that the marked buildings, would be demolished soon inorder to avert them from collapsing on residents as well as curtail cases of collapsed buildings across the metropolis.

Indications emerged tha the state government had earlier concluded plans to demolish the buildings before Monday, June 19.

Some of the shopping plazas marked for demolition by LASBCA include; G80 Alaba Rago Road, Good Season Shopping Complex, the building on 840 Ojo Igbede and the structure behind Oba Oseni plaza, among others.

According to Oki, the buildings were identified and marked for demolition several days after the state government identified locations of over 340 distressed buildings across the metropolis to be demolished inorder to prevent loss of lives and property in the state.