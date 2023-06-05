Buhari receives Yari in Daura, as more Senators-elect declare support

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former Governor of Zamfara State and one of the top contenders for the office of the President of the 10th Senate, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, on Sunday took his campaign to the doorsteps of former President Muhammadu Buhari in in Daura, Katsina state where he was well received.

This was as it emerged that more senators-elect from across the political parties have registered support for Senator-elect Yari, a development that could see him upsetting the political equation of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

No fewer than 22 Senators-elect from various political parties and spreading across the six geo-political zones accompanied Yari to Daura to pay a congratulatory visit on the former President on the successful completion of his tenure.

Sources at the meeting, including an APC leader, hinted that “Yari was well received by a very jovial former President Buhari” and that at no point did he make any comment in disapproval of his guests in any manner.

Yari and his team, who told the former President that they were in Daura to congratulate him and pray for a healthy life in retirement, also assured him that they were working towards a cordial legislative/executive relationship under the new administration adding that they were not in confrontation with the executive but committed to strengthening the legislative arm of government.

“Senator-elect Yari came with over 20 Senators-elect to visit President Buhari, to congratulate him on his successful tenure in office and pray for his good health.

“That gesture by Senator-elect Yari demonstrates humility, reverence and love towards the former President. It shows his respect for elders and that is a mark of true statesmanship and leadership.

“The team was well-received by a very jovial former President Buhari. The meeting was very lively and the team assured the former President that they were not in confrontation with executive but committed to strengthening the legislative arm of government.

“At no point did President Buhari make any comment in disapproval of his guests. Recall that during his tenure as President, he allowed for the independence of the legislative arm and such legacy must be sustained in the current dispensation. That is the essence of democracy” the APC source said.

He also noted that the former President thanked the group for the visit and urged them to work with the Executive for the good of all Nigerians. He also joked that they should tell Nigerians that he is in good health.

Meanwhile more senators-elect have continued to rally behind Senator Yari as their preferred candidate ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13.

Yari who is working with a fellow contestant, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is in the contest for the Senate Presidency with former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Senator Osita Izunaso.