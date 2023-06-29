Buhari didn’t ask Tinubu not to probe ex-ministers, aides — Garba Shehu

Former Presidential aide, Garba Shehu on Thursday, said ex-President Buhari did not ask President Bola Tinubu not to probe ministers and aides who served in his administration.

Shehu who via his verified Twitter handle, disclosed this noted that the former president wishes to remain outside the spotlight but this has since not been the case.

According to the former presidential aide, contrary to reports that Tinubu assured Buhari that he and his close aides would be spared from any investigation pertaining to corruption, the former President was in London to rest.

“As much as possible, the former president wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration.

“He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realising that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made.”