Budget Ministry to strengthen collaboration with FAO, IFAD on food system transformation

By Soni Daniel

Permanent Secretary Budget and National Planning Engr. Nebeolisa Anako has said that the Ministry will strengthen its collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and International Fund for Agriculture and Development (IFAD) to achieve the country’s objectives on Food, Nutrition, and Agriculture towards achieving food security and Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), by 2030.

Engr. Anako stated this during a courtesy visit by FAO and IFAD representatives in Nigeria to the Ministry, held today Friday 16th June 2023, in Abuja.

Anako further stated that “the new administration is intent on reforming Nigeria’s economy to attain the Country’s development target as encapsulated in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025, and Nigeria Agenda 2050. Bold steps have also been taken towards economic rejuvenation including the removal of fuel subsidy, and convergence of exchange rate windows”.

He emphasized that the Ministry, in the NDP, is growing the bio-economy. On this score, ‘’next week we are commencing zonal sensitization workshops in each geo-political zone on the development of this area, starting with Cassava bio-ethanol Value Chain to create employment and grow Nigeria’s industry and food availability’’.

In his remarks, the FAO country Director, Mr Fred Kafeero, applauded the Ministry for the proper coordination and he accepted the responsibility to support the Government in alliance with the small-scale farmers.

He further noted that the workshop would provide an avenue for stakeholders in the sector to deliberate on the way forward to boost income and improve the standards of living of cassava farmers to bring prosperity to all cassava value chain players.

Also speaking, the International Fund for Agriculture and Development (IFAD) Mrs. Dede Ekoue, assured that full support would be given to the small-scale farmers in the country she also called for more funding from the private sector, in the country.

Dede added that ‘’IfAD specializes in small-scale farmers as they are strategic partners in the field, she said that they will collaborate with all the small-scale farmers and make food sufficiency a reality for the Government.