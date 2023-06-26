BUA Cement, Dangote, FirstBank lead as investors take position ahead of H1’23 earnings

By Damilola Ogunsakin



The capital market’s closing numbers have been positive over the last few days. More positive than negative information is anticipated in the 2023 interim report.

As it gains N110 billion, the stock market is on the upswing. Cement companies are leading the stock market, which is a departure from the banking and petroleum sectors.



Leading are BUA Cement, Dangote Cement and FirstBank. This video has the Business Editor, Emeka Anaeto, breaking down the market indicators.