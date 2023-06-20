Broadband provider unveils vision for customer experience, empowering businesses

FiberOne Broadband, the leading provider of FTTH (Fiber-To-The-Home) broadband services in Nigeria, in a radio interview featuring their Chief Experience Officer (CXO) Adeyinka Isioye, and Head of Enterprise Sales, Kenny Joda, has explained their revolutionary vision for customers and businesses The interview, hosted on Nigeria Info FM, delved into FiberOne’s vision for revolutionizing the broadband experience and highlighted its commitment to delivering exceptional services to customers. According to a statement by the firm, in the insightful conversation, Adeyinka and Kenny both provided valuable insights into FiberOne’s innovative strategies aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. “They discussed the limitless possibilities that FiberOne brings to the world of broadband services, revealing exciting plans and initiatives that will shape the future of internet connectivity,” it noted. The statement added the key highlights from the interview include: Reasons to choose FiberOne Broadband: The Head of Enterprise Sales, FiberOne Broadband – Kenny Joda emphasized the internet service giants as the largest and fastest-growing broadband providers in Nigeria. “The brand also thrives as the only ISP in Nigeria to offer truly unlimited internet access throughout the duration of subscription periods without any form of throttling or data caps,” he added. He also mentioned authoritatively that the brand offers the best pricing for internet services in the ISP space, noting that “For as low as N11,994 per month, you get to enjoy truly unlimited internet access for quality streaming and an overall bespoke internet experience.” Customer feedback, experience and satisfaction: The newly appointed Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Adeyinka Isioye shed light on positive and most importantly some negative reviews about the brand making the rounds online. He highlighted cable sabotages and upgrades of infrastructures as some of the reasons for some negative customer experiences and how the company is working very hard to clean up where necessary. Adeyinka also promised FiberOne customers better service, significantly reduced downtimes, and an overall greater internet service experience in the nearest future. Empowering businesses: The Head of Enterprise Sales discussed FiberOne’s dedication to empowering businesses of all sizes. He revealed strategic plans to support organizations in leveraging the full potential of high-speed broadband for increased productivity, efficiency, and growth. Value added services: At the interview, they stressed that FiberOne Broadband’s vision of customer satisfaction extends beyond the present, focusing on building all operations around the customers. The CXO shared insights into expectations on a number of value-added services in the pipeline for customers to enjoy beyond internet services alone. There are ongoing research and development efforts, aimed at staying ahead of evolving technological trends and providing customers with the latest advancements in connectivity. They said FiberOne encourages all customers, businesses, and technology enthusiasts to watch the engaging interview on YouTube, titled “Radio Interview with the CXO & Head of Enterprise Sales: FiberOne’s Vision and Customer Plans.” “The video promises a wealth of knowledge and serves as an opportunity to gain deeper insights into FiberOne’s forward-thinking approach to broadband services,” the statement added.