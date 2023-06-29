Bribery for Ministerial Slot: N500m allegation unfounded, childish — Jack-Rich

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tein Jack-Rich, has described as “malicious, preposterous, unwarranted, distasteful and unsubstantiated” online publications that he gave a N500 million bribe for a ministerial slot in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a series of tweets, an online publisher had claimed that Jack-Rich was so desperate to be made a minister that he made available the dollar equivalent of N500 million to facilitate the move.

Reacting to the allegations in a statement by his media team, Jack-Rich said there was no iota of truth in them, as he had no need to bribe his way to be made a minister in a party he had served diligently since 2014 when he joined the political space of Nigeria, and on which platform he was even a presidential aspirant.

He said, “The entirety of the allegations are not only unfounded and childish, but also depicts the nature and character of the persons and evil elements behind them; who are also well known by their political brigandage and desperation for political relevance.

“We are utterly shocked, that in their attempt to tarnish the image and reputation of Mr. Jack-Rich and

his family, some of these political desperados will condescend so low to the extent of making statements that not only attack his personality, but also extending same to the hallowed and revered office of the Chief of Staff to the Presidency, thereby trying so hard to smear his own reputation and by extension, that of the Presidency.”

He vowed never to respond to the malicious allegations again as it will only make the individuals behind it more popular.

Jack-Rich also alerted the public that the wicked political elements behind the allegations will stop at nothing to implement their plot of misinforming the public against him and have perfected plans in the coming days to use concocted videos, voices, pictures and technology-enhanced algorithm to score cheap political goals.

Jack-Rich described himself as an ardent and staunch believer in Mr. President and his shared vision of renewed hope for Nigeria and, therefore, urged all Nigerians to be steadfast and hopeful in the promise that he will deliver on all the stated goals of the new administration.