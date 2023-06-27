Tinubu returns to Lagos after Paris, London trips 

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Lagos from his international trips to Paris and London respectively.

The President, on Tuesday, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at exactly 05:13pm.

Tinubu was received by supporters and high-ranking members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, amid warm display by colourful members of the Presidential Guards.

Recall that the President had travelled to the Paris, France on Friday during, where he participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

After the two-day summit, the President proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a “short private visit”, according to his spokesman, Dele Alake, in a statement last Saturday.

Alake had hinted that the President would be back in Nigeria today (Tuesday) for the Eid-el-Kabir festivities on June 28 and 29, 2023.