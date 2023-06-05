BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Wike, Umahi, Akpabio

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with former governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The three former governors arrived at about 2:33 pm and were delayed by security who wanted to get clearance from their superior before allowing them to proceed to the President’s office, as they were not briefed on the visit

Wike and Umahi were at the state house on Friday last week though they came separately to meet the President.

While Wike came in the company of the former governor James Ibori of Delta State and the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, Umahi came with the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume.

Wike, who spoke with journalists on Friday said he was at the State House to show support to President Tinubu.

Akpabio is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the position of senate President and Umahi, who recently exited from office is a Senator-elect.

An unconfirmed report has it that Wike may be considered for a ministerial position due to the role he played in the February 25 presidential election that brought Tinubu into power despite the fact that he is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.