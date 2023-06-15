Breaking: Tinubu appoints Alake, presidential spokesman, Ribadu, security adviser

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Dele Alake as Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy and Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, as Special Adviser, Security.

The appointment was contained in a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director Information, State House.

Other persons appointed are, Mr. Yau Darazo, Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr. Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies and Mrs. Olu Verheijen Special Adviser, Energy.

Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji is appointed Special Adviser, Revenue, Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment, and Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health.