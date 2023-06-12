BREAKING: President Tinubu signs Students Loan Bill

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Succour may have come the way of indigent students in the country as President Bola Tinubu signed the Students Loan Bill into law.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. David Adejo Andrew disclosed this to State House correspondents, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary said that the Students Loan Bill that has been signed into law is an interest-free loan.

Details later…