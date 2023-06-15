BREAKING: Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu dies in his sleep

The Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambta State-born actor reportedly died in his sleep on Thursday.

His colleague and friend Mr. Mayor Ofoegbu broke the news on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

Ofoegbu posted a picture of them together and wrote, “Goodbye my friend. Don Brymo Uchegbu takes a bow.”

The news of his demise is also being shared on many Nollywood platforms and condolences have poured in from his colleagues.

Details later…