BREAKING: Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu dies in his sleep

The Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambta State-born actor reportedly died in his sleep on Thursday.
His colleague and friend Mr. Mayor Ofoegbu broke the news on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.
Ofoegbu posted a picture of them together and wrote, “Goodbye my friend. Don Brymo Uchegbu takes a bow.”
The news of his demise is also being shared on many Nollywood platforms and condolences have poured in from his colleagues.
Details later…
