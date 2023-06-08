Mbah meets Tinubu for release of Nnamdi Kanu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, Thursday, met behind closed-doors with President Bola Tinubu for the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Mbah said he pleaded with the President for Kanu’s release as part of the national healing process, which he said Tinubu has already begun.

The governor expressed the hope that President Tinubu would give a favorable consideration to the request for the self-acclaimed leader of IPOB leader to regain his freedom.

The Enugu governor disclosed that he also appealed for the assistance of the federal government to explore the abundant mineral resources in Enugu State for the benefit of the people.