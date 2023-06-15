Breaking: Family sacks Kanu’s lawyers Ozekhome, Ejiofor

By Steve Oko

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has terminated the appointment of Kanu’s lead Counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN; and Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

This was contained in a statement issued by Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu, and posted on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

The statement entitled ” Notice of Dismissal”, and obtained by Vanguard read: “I hereby formally notify @MikeozekhomeSAN and @lfeanyiEjiofor that their services are no longer required in #MaziNnamdiKanu case pending before the Supreme court of Nigeria and all concerning him. “

Ozekhome’s alleged refusal to allow Kanu’s personal physicians access to him for the urgent ear surgery was cited by the family as part of reasons for the action.

“After Mazi Nnamdi kanu’s case on 11th May 2023 Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN has refused to see his client in DSS headquarters Abuja even after several messages from #MNK to see him.

“Secondly, for stopping the medical doctors who were to examine #MNK on 5th June even when he and Bar. lfeanyi Ejiofor were duly informed on 2nd of June and #MNK told them to inform his family to arrange that. For this obvious reasons and many more, Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN and Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor are hereby SACKED as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s counsels.

“The Kanu’s family do appreciate your time and efforts so far, please handover the legal documents asap.”