BREAKING: Ex-Governor Ortom presents self to EFCC in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom Tuesday morning presented himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Makurdi for questioning.

It was gathered that the ex-governor arrived at the office of the anti-graft agency at about 10 am in the company of some of his personal aides.

He was said to have been invited by the commission to answer to allegations relating to his eight years of stewardship as governor of the state.

It would be recalled that the former governor had before leaving office promised to remain in the country for at least five months to answer any questions that might flow from his eight years of being on the saddle.

He also promised to present himself before anti-graft agencies if invited for questioning on any issue whatsoever.

He had also enjoined his then appointees to make themselves available for questioning if invited saying “Anytime you are invited by the EFCC, don’t be afraid to go, as for me I am not a coward to run away from EFCC, if they come for me I will follow them.

“I have nothing to fear, I don’t have any investment in Europe all I have are in this state. If anyone accuses me of committing any crime let the person come and show me.”

Though no official of the EFCC provided any information on the visit of the former governor at the time of this report (12:55 pm) the former governor was still in the confines of the office of the anti-graft agency in Makurdi.