Ex-CBN Gov Sanusi in closed-door meeting with Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, at the State House.

The meeting of the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with the President is barely one week after Godwin Emefiele was suspended as the CBN Governor.

The agenda of the meeting has yet to be made public.

Recall that Sanusi served as CBN chief from June 2009 to June 2014 when Emefiele took over from him.

On Friday, the President suspended Emefiele as the apex bank’s chief and directed that the bank’s Deputy Governor of Operations, Folashodun Shonubi, resume office in an acting capacity.