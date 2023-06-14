DSS invites suspended EFCC Chair, Bawa

EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa

By Nwafor Sunday

The Department of the State Service, DSS, Wednesday invited the suspended Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to its office.

Disclosing this in a statement, the DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, opined: “Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him”.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Wednesday night suspended Bawa indefinitely following allegations of abuse of office and fraud leveled against him.

According to the Director, Information, SGF Office, Willie Basse, Bawa’s suspension was to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

Details later: