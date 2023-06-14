CBN directs banks to trade forex at any rate

Impact includes more inflation, enhanced forex inflow

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

There are indications that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has directed banks to trade foreign exchange at any exchange rate in the Investors & Exporters window based on willing buyer, willing seller arrangements.

In response the I&E window exchange rate rose sharply to N610 per dollar, as at N12:50 pm from N471.67 yesterday night.

Though the CBN is yet to issue a statement to this effect, two banking executives however confirmed to Vanguard that it is true that the CBN has given the directive to the banks.

Impact

Meanwhile, an investment banker and the Co-founder, Comercio Partners, Nnamdi Nwizu, said the immediate impact of the directive is enhanced foreign exchange inflow into the economy and further rise in the inflation rate, as the I&E window exchange rate rises aggressively as already seen today.