Breaking: Atiku’s ally, Idirissu Amin, dies in Abuja

Idirissu Amin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council and ally of ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, is dead.

According to family sources, the deceased passed away after a protracted illness.

Amin was the immediate past chairman of Maiha Local Government Council of Adamawa state.

The Atiku ally was a fiery politician became popular throughout Adamawa for his amusing character.

The Chief Press Secretary to Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in a condolence message, described the late Amin as fearless political activist who rendered immeasurable service to the nation.

“I offer my deep condolences to the family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in his own right.

“Our sadness is compounded by this loss at a time the State needs the services of Hon Idi Amin; I pray Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdausi.”

He therefore extended his condolences to the people of Maiha Local Government Area and Adamawa, praying the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljannah.