Breaking: AGN suspends actor Jerry Williams indefinitely over drugs abuse

By Benjamin Njoku

The leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has announced the indefinite suspension of actor Jerry Williams following his involvement in illicit substances.



In a statement signed by the National President of AGN, Mr Emeka Rollas, MON, they have been monitoring Jerry’s involvement in illicit substances since December, last last until it got out of hand and as it is now, he cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set due to endangering their lives.

According to him, the situation is a matter of safety for fellow actors.



The statements reads in part; “the Guild has been monitoring his involvement in illicit substances since December last year, until it got out of hand and as it is now, he cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set due to danger.



“He ought to have been suspended before now. But we decided to allow him go through minor treatments , which he has been defaulting overtimes. But at it stands now, Jerry is a risk not only to himself but also, other actors who might be acting alongside him on set.



“We , therefore, have decided to suspend him indefinitely until he gets a clean bill of health from a medical practitioner or a professional that handles drugs abuse.'”



Jerry hit the limelight after starring in the epic move, “The Chosen King”. He’s known for playing the role of a ‘prince, king, warrior, and palace guard, hunter, romantic guy, terrorist, and many other roles in his past movies.