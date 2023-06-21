Breaking: Acting IGP Egbetokun takes over from Usman Baba

The Acting Inspector–General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has officially assumed office.

Egbetokun is taking over the Force headquarters as the 22nd IGP.

The former IGP, Usman Baba, officially handed over to Egbetokun at 12 noon in Abuja.

Vice President Kashim Shettima decorated Egbetokun at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had earlier sacked Usman Alkali Baba, and replaced him with Egbetokun, in the acting capacity.

His appointment as IG was made known in a statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary-General to the Federation, Willie Bassey.

The President also approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs, Advisers, and Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

Egbetokun was the former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

In 1999, he was appointed Chief Security Officer to President Tinubu when he was Lagos State governor.

He served as the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos, Squadron Commander, Mopol 5, Benin, Benin City, Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCT Command, Abuja; Chief Superintendent of Police, Administration, Lagos State Command Head Quarters, Ikeja; Area Commander, Osogbo, Osun State Command; and Area Commander, Gusau, Zamfara State Command, among others.

Egbetokun graduated from the University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics in June 1987; and lectured Mathematics briefly at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, before his enlistment into the Police Force.

He also holds MSc in Engineering Analysis from UNILAG, Postgraduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka, and MBA from Lagos State University, Ojo.