Boy, mother die after falling, jumping off ferry in Baltic Sea

A 7-year-old child who fell overboard from a passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea and his mother, who jumped into the water after him, are both dead.

The Polish police spokesperson Mariusz Ciarka disclosed that it became impossible to save the lives of the two, in a tragedy that happened on Thursday.

According to CBS, the duo who were Polish citizens died after the mother jumped into the water to save her son who fell.

The Swedish Maritime Administration spokesperson Jonas Franzen said the child fell from a height of about 20 meters (65 feet).

The mother and child were transported separately by helicopter to a hospital in Karlskrona, CBS reported.

Anders Olsson, who was on the rescue helicopter that pulled the woman from the sea, told Swedish radio on Friday that she was “not responsive” and that first aid was administered to her.

In a brief statement Friday, Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said it has launched ”a preliminary investigation where the crime classification is murder, but there is no suspect in the case.”

“The investigation aims to try to clarify what happened,” Prosecutor Stina Brindmark said. No further details were available.

Ships and helicopters from Sweden and from NATO units that were in the area assisted in the rescue operation.