Boundary dispute: Two killed, Policeman injured in Ebonyi 

… injured policeman is responding to treatment – Ebonyi Police

By Peter Okutu,Abakaliki

No fewer than two persons have been reportedly killed while a policeman sustained injuries, following a renewed boundary dispute between two communities in Ebonyi State.

The crisis is between the Abaomege and Isinkwo communities of the Onicha Local Government area of the State.

Details of what led to the outbreak were sketchy at the time of this report but it was gathered that the incident happened around 7 am on Tuesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Ebonyi State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki.

She said the injured policeman is responding to treatment while the Police is on the trail of the attackers.

She said: “Three persons including a Police Officer who was returning home after the close of work, were shot at the Abaomege- Oshinkwo Communal crises area by Oshinkwo Warriors.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital. Two of the victims were confirmed dead but the Policeman is responding to treatment.

“Intensive Manhunt is on for the fleeing Suspects. This happened at about 0700hrs of today 06/062023.”

It could not be ascertained which community reportedly launched the attack as the decade-long crisis had led to many deaths and the destruction of properties worth millions

Despite the state gov