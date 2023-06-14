Book on ‘Mastering Islamic Values’ set for unveiling

In a bid to help Muslims globally improve their knowledge and understanding of Islamic principles and beliefs, a book titled “Mastering Islamic Values is set for public presentation.

The book authored by Dr Saheed Opeyemi, a seasoned Islamic scholar was published by ALPHACEE Scholar Media Interaction Series II.

The book launch will feature notable speakers from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Uganda, and Nigeria. The event will be chaired by the Founder of YOA Foundation, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN, and hosted by the Director, United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, (UNSDSN) Nigeria, Professor Labode Popoola. A Professor of Islamic Law, Professor Iysa Ade Bello, is the dedicated book reviewer on the day.

Speaking on the upcoming book launch, the Chairman expressed his excitement saying, “This is an important moment for us to revive the culture of Islam in relation to the modern time, and spread the understanding of Islamic values, and Mastering Islamic Values is the perfect tool to achieve that. Dr Saheed Opeyemi Adebisi has done an excellent job in compiling the wealth of knowledge contained in this book, and I am confident that it will serve as a valuable resource to Muslims worldwide.”

The host, Professor Popoola, emphasized the significance of the book’s message, saying, “The Islamic faith has a rich history, and it is critical to continually educate ourselves about its values and principles. Mastering Islamic Values is an essential guidebook for all Muslims who seek to connect with their faith and lead productive and meaningful lives. I am honored to host this event and excited to share the book’s message with the global community.”

The book reviewer, Professor Iysa Bello, a Professor of Islamic Law trained in Saudi Arabia, Canada and Nigeria expressed pride in the book and the author, remarking “Islam is our path, and our pride, and I am proud of everyone involved in the making of this book. I have no doubt that it would further add to the frontiers of Islamic knowledge and I feel very honoured to be its reviewer.”

The book is slated to be launched on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in a virtual interactive session scheduled to commence by 10:00a.m. WAT, and is themed “Reviving the Islamic Values: Insights, References and Narratives for Modern Time.”

The 770-paged book focuses on the Islamic values and principles that every Muslim must adhere to, and it is expected to provide valuable insights into issues about Islamic faith and practices

It covers 60 topics on moral values, including 401 Islamic reference examples from the Holy Quran and the Sayings and Deeds of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), creatively plotted on 271 noble men and women stories from Islamic history.