Boko Haram slaughters 9 farmers in Molai axis of Borno

By Ndahi Marama

At least nine (9) farmers were reportedly slaughtered by suspected members of Boko Haram sect while planting crops around Molai village axis of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Molai is about 10km drive from Maiduguri metropolis which has witnessed series of attacks and killing of farmers in their farmlands in peak of the insurgency.

Sources and some residents told our Correspondent confidential that the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, after the victims violated security agency’s directive given farmers not to cross over a stipulated areas in the Sambisa forest, but the victims declined and crossed over looking for fertile and vast land which were neglected due to the insurgency.

“Atleast nine farmers were slaughtered by armed members of Boko Haram terrorists while planting crops on their farmlands on Wednesday around Molai axis.

“The remains of some of the victims were buried according to Islamic rites at their places of aboard behind former CBN quaters in Maiduguri on Thursday.” A source said.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, Sani Shatambaya proved abortive at press time, even as our Correspondent gathered that killing of farmers around Molai village has remained an annual affairs in the past 10 years.