BoI wins ‘Best Development Bank of the Year’ award

·Also ‘Best Financial Institution Syndicated Loan’

The Bank of Industry, BoI, has won the ‘Best Financial Institution Syndicated Loan in EMEA’ and the ‘Best Financial Institution Bond in Africa’ award at the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards for 2022 in June 2023.

The development bank also won the ‘Best Development Bank of the Year-Africa’ and the ‘Best Commitment to ESG Principles-Nigeria’ awards at the International Banker, 2023 Banking Awards held in London in May, 2023.

A statement from the bank indicated that the key capital-raising transactions of the Bank from the international financial market, which fuelled its sterling financial performance in 2022, were responsible for the recognitions.

The bank’s total assets have grown by 248% between 2016 and 2022, reaching N2.38trillion as of December 2022.

Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Kayode Pitan, says, the awards and recognitions “do not only show a demonstration of commitment and innovativeness that has improved the bank’s fortunes, but also serve as positive reinforcement for more work.”

Under Pitan, from 2017 to date, BOI has raised over $5 billion from the international financial markets.

The first of the transactions was a $750 Million syndication concluded in 2017 with the support of Afreximbank and a team of international Financial Institutions (now fully paid off). The second and third were the Euro 1Billion syndication closed in March 2020 and another $1Billion syndication that closed in December 2020 (to be fully paid off by December 2023).

The bank’s maiden Eurobond of 750 million Euros, concluded in February 2022 was the fourth transaction.