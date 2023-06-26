Boat Mishap: Marine police, locals recover 3 missing bodies

File image.

The marine unit of the Cross River Police Command on Monday said it had recovered the bodies of three medical students, who went missing after a boat mishap on Saturday.

The bodies were recovered in collaboration with locals around the Marina Resort Area, Calabar, on Monday morning, the Cross River’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Gyogen Grima, said.

Speaking to journalists at the resort, Grima said that the force had not rested since the incident happened on Saturday.

“Today, I want to let you know that the three bodies have been recovered and have been delivered to us.

“When the bodies were sighted, our Marine Police raced to the scene and with joint effort, the bodies were recovered and we are taking them to where they will be preserved for now.

“The governor is already taking some actions as you can see the resort was shut down yesterday, that is to tell you that this incident is being taken seriously,” he said.

Grima added that all measures needed to secure lives and properties in the tourism sector of the state’s economy were being addressed and “in no distant time something will be heard from the authorities.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three bodies recovered were of two males and a female.

The two males and a female were students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Niger Delta University and the University of Uyo respectively.

The three students went missing, while 11 others under the aegis of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA) were rescued on Saturday after a speedboat capsized at a Calabar resort.

It was gathered that the passengers were on a boat cruise, when the mishap occurred around 3 p.m.

Some of the medical students were said to have come from universities across the country to attend the NIMSA annual Health Week in Calabar.

In a bid to explore the city, the students were said to have visited the Marina Resort for a boat cruise. (NAN)