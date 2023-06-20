Boat conveying illegal crude set ablaze in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

One wooden boat conveying illegal crude has been set ablaze near the Koko River in Warri North local government area, Delta state.

A staff of Abicity security, a firm engaged by Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC/Seplat ventures, Mr Agbonekuya Agbonekuya told newsmen yesterday in Warri, that in collaboration with the military at Ubagboro along the Amukpe- Excravos pipeline, they gave the oil thieves a hot chase after they had operated around kilometre 42 Amukpe craves pipeline on Monday, adding that they caught up with them near the Koko river where the boat was later set ablaze.

He said the oil thieves abandoned their boat and fled into the mangrove.

“In collaboration with the military, their Cotonou boat carrying the illegal crude was impounded and set ablaze. We of Abicity Security in collaboration with the military and other security agencies will not tolerate any illegal bunkering operations in our mandate area.

“We will do our best to help the President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu achieve his vision of increased oil output in the Country. The era of brazen oil theft is over in our area “, he said.

Pic: the wooden boat conveying illegal crude before it was set ablaze