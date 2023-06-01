Bluetti improves learning in Yabatech with donation of 100 solar system

By Chukwuebuka Nkwocha edited by Prince Osuagwu

In an effort to foster learning activities and encourage the students, a solar power firm, Bluetti, has donated 100 pieces of solar systems to Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech.

The firm made a donation while unveiling its solar products in the institution for the first time in Nigeria.

Director Yabatech, Arch. Sheriffdeen Oja, who expressed happiness over the donation to the school, said it is interesting that Yabatech was part of the story of Bluetti, being the first platform to create awareness about the solar system company in the country.

Oja who was represented by the acting Rector of the institution, Mr Iyang Uduak, said “Yabatech has now written the history of their company and this programme came through Tetfund centre Excellency Yabatech.

“With the epileptic nature of the power supply in the country, this will improve their learning and bring positive impact on the students,” stated.

Also speaking, the President of the Student Union of Nigeria of the institution, Mr. Temitope Majaro, said the donation will help the students’ academic performance especially when there is no power supply in the hostel.

He appreciated the portability and mobility of the Bluetti solar system as one can take along to anywhere one goes like to the garden, eatery or anywhere.

He said: “It can serve as an alternative when there is no power supply or no access to power supply. In such a case, you can plug your phones and laptops, put on the light and do your assignments among other benefits,” Majaro noted.

Similarly, Technology influencer, Mr. Joseph Tolulope said that Bluetti chose Yabatech because the Institution has a programme which tallies with its goals and values which is, providing sustainable development in Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, “the company has plans to go to other institutions as soon as possible to spread the light up phenomenon in Africa. Solar will help the students in charging their phones and enjoy the benefits of having light to aid a positive educational platform.”