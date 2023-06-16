Blasts, air raid sirens in Kyiv as African leaders visit

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 43rd Artillery Brigade wait near Bakhmut, Donetsk region on June 15, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in the city Friday after air raid sirens sounded and air defences were activated, as a group of African leaders were set to visit.

Klitschko wrote on social media that there was an explosion in the central Podil district. “Missiles are still flying towards Kyiv,” he said.