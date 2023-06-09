‘Black is beauty, you don burn finish’, Portable disses Small Doctor

Controversial artiste, Portable has carpeted his colleague, Small Doctor for referring to him as ‘my boy’ and slighting his personality.

This comes following an interview on Echoo podcast wherein Small Doctor disclosed his attempts at changing the thuggish lifestyle of Portable.

The singer went on to describe the Zazuu crooner as ‘my boy’ while stating that they have known each other way before Portable came into the limelight.

In reaction, Portable took on the ‘Omo Better’ singer, describing him as a ‘past glory.’

He also mocked him for bleaching his skin while gushing about how beautiful the black skin colour is.

“Egbon adugbo. Dem wan use me trend, na so dem dey do. Past glory people. Sit down there dey play, no worry. You cannot run my race; Egbon Adugbo wey dey beg for money still dey advice me.

“Collect my $100. Egbon Adugbo don body wash finish, wetin e con burn. All body don burn finish. Black is beauty, African mafia. Continue bleaching while I get ambassadorial deals. na you dey buy cream, na me dem dey give ambassador. Na you dey do fashion,” he said.