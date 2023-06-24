Birthday: Apapa-led LP hails Abure, wishes him good health

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Lamidi Apapa-led National Working Committee, (NWC), of Labour Part (LP) has congratulated the former National Chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure as he clocked 52 years on Saturday.

The party in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, said the party is happy to note that the former National Chairman, has turned 52 in good health and wishes him God’s sustenance in the same.

The party also enjoined all party supporters and members of the public to join in the prayer for the good health of the former National Chairman.

The statement added that though as a party, the Apapa-led executive had no personal grudge against Barrister Julius Abure, the quest to instil discipline and fairness in the running of the affairs of the party led to the ongoing face-off in the party.

The statement read, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party wishes the former National Chairman, Comrade, Julius Abure, a happy 52nd birthday.

“The party is happy to note that the former National Chairman, has turned 52 in good health and wishes him God’s sustenance in the same and enjoined all party supporters and members of the public to join in the prayer for good health for the former National chairman”.

“While the Party is happy that the restrained former National chairman turned 52 in good health, it is not unmindful of the fact that the issues of principles, procedure and integrity which has gotten him restrained by the court should be respected by all and sundry including Mr Peter Obi”.

“The National Working Committee of the Labour Party believes that the former National Chairman deserves to be celebrated for attaining the beautiful age of 52, stressing that that members of the NWC have no personal issues with him but stand on the issues of principles which define the leadership of the party under Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa.”