Biri endorses Delta social media summit

The Rector of Delta State Polytechnic Otefe-Oghara, Prof. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri has lauded the initiative of the Delta Social Media team over its planned summit coming in August 2023.

Biri made this known when the Delta Social Media team led by Mr. Ossai Ovie Success paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Oghara.



He commended the team for being objective in their reportage and for showcasing the image of the state in a positive manner.



While applauding the team for promoting the administration of the former Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, he urged them to continue promoting the administration of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.



He urged Deltans to be part of the Delta Social Media Summit coming up in August; stating that the summit is a good initiative that will positively shape the social media community.



Ossai while speaking, thanked the rector for his outstanding leadership and for the achievements recorded as rector of the polytechnic.



He said the upcoming social media summit will promote responsible and positive use of social media platforms for economic growth that will create more jobs in Delta State.