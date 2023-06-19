Big Brother Anto Lecky’s Live Wire Project, Nurse Jaypee partner on blood donation

By Josephine Agbonkhese

In commemoration of the year 2023 World Blood Donor Day, and the World Sickle Cell Day, the Live Wire Project, a social impact non-governmental organisation founded by Dr. Munirat Antoinette Lecky, popularly known as Anto Lecky, partnered former big brother Titans housemate and professional nurse, Jesupelumi Fasesin, also known as Nurse Jaypee, to hold a blood drive— an event to donate blood specifically for sickle cell patients.

The event, held in partnership with Haima Health & Swift Medics and sponsored by Maltina, Hakkan Foods, and 7Up, had actor and professional nurse, Pere Egbi, as well as musical artist/sickle cell carrier, Laycon, as lead influencers for the blood drive.

Speaking at the event, Anto Lecky said the cause was driven by her passion for social causes, especially using influential voices to drive conversations.

“It was thus important for me to work with Nurse Jaypee to make this blood drive a success,” she said.

“With all initiatives from the Live Wire Project, we hope to leave a lasting impact. That is why besides donating blood, we also held an Instagram live session to educate audiences on sickle cell disorder and debunking myths about blood donation.

“We aim to make a difference one person at a time,” she added.

On her part, Jaypee said: “I know a lot of people who have sickle cell. So, while I am pursuing other dreams, I still have my career.

“I can carve a niche for myself and do something with the knowledge and platform that I have, and that was why I was super onboard to partner for the blood drive.”

The drive was held at top fashion boutique, MO’Afrique, in Lekki, Lagos.

To donate blood and support the cause, Big Brother Titans winner, Khosi, and many other Big Brother Titans and Nigeria former housemates, were in attendance.

Also present were actors and comedians including Bucci Franklin, Cute Abiola and Funbi.