‘Best news ever’, Hilda Baci reacts to cooking record award

Hilda Baci

Following confirmation of her record as the longest cooking marathon by an individual, Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has described the news as ‘the best ever’.

Guinness World Records on Tuesday confirmed Baci as the new world record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

This was confirmed on their official website on Tuesday.

The post reads, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

“The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday 11 May and continued through to Monday 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

“Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

Taking to Twitter to react to her confirmed record, the chef was full of thanks while gushing over the official confirmation.

She wrote, “This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much 🥺

Congratulations from her fans on social media have poured in as wild jubilation greeted the confirmation.

The previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes was set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.