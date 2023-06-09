Benue Speaker urges synergy between govt, security agencies to tackle insecurity

From left to right: Benue Speaker, JTF Commander and the Deputy Speaker

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly, Mr. Aondona Dajoh has sued for synergy between security agencies and the state government to frontally tackle the menace of insecurity in the state.

The Speaker made the call on Thursday when he led a delegation of the House on a visit to the Commander of the state’s special security Joint Task Force, JTF, code-named Operation Zenda, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Justin Gberindyer at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi.

The Speaker noted that “the synergy would in no small measure help in protecting the lives and property of the people of the state.”

The Speaker who before his elevation had worked under the JTF Commander, encouraged him to do more In supporting the government of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia to boost security in the state.

He appreciated CSP Gberindyer for the support he enjoyed while working with him and urged him to continue to sustain the tempo.

Responding, CSP Gberindyer thanked the Speaker and his fellow lawmakers for the visit and tasked them to “do more in making laws and policies that would enhance the optimal performance of security agencies in the state.”

The Speaker was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs. Lami Danladi, member representing Makurdi North, Mr. Berger Emberga, Mr. Thomas Dugeri, Kwande-West State Constituency, Mr. Peter Ipusu, member representing Katsin-Ala West and Shimawua Emmanuel, member representing Kyan state Constituency.

The lawmakers in their separate remarks commended the JTF Commander for the roles he had been playing in taming insecurity in the state and urged him to sustain the tempo.

The Speaker used the opportunity of the visit to decorate his personal security officer,Mr. James Okpeh who was recently promoted to the rank of Police Inspector.