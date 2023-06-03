Benue: Rely on God for guidance, Gov Alia told

Gov. Alia

A Catholic Priest in Edo State, Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan, has charged Benue state governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to rely on God for guidance in his desire to bring good governance and development to Benue state.

Obinyan, who gave the charge on Saturday in Benin while speaking with newsmen, said “I know you will sacrifice for Benue State to grow and prosper but all that will definitely take some time.

“You should begin your administration with this plea: ‘God, I don’t know what to do. But my eyes are on you’, and you will succeed,” he said.

Obinyan expressed confidence that with God’s grace, Fr. Alia would bring the needed development to the Benue people.

He explained that the success of a leader depended on the amount of humility that undergirds him and the wisdom that compels him to always seek God’s face.

“I am not asking Alia to spiritualize governance but do not turn to yourself and your cabinet alone, God’s Grace is available for you.

“It’s easy and conventional to immediately focus on solving problems, creating opportunities and dishing out instructions.

“Anyone who possesses the twofold authority such as the seal of the Priesthood and political powers stands on the loftiest pinnacle of service to God and humanity.

“Lead yourself to God and allow God to lead you to others and you will definitely succeed with God,” he added.