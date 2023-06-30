Benue Ministerial nomination: APC-YDSF makes case for Achadu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A renowned All Progressives Congress, APC, youth support group, the All Progressives Congress’ Youth Development and Solidarity Forum (APC-YDSF) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to nominate Dr. Micheal Achadu for Ministerial appointment given his loyalty, dedication and commitment to ensuring victory for the party in the last elections.

The APC-YDSF noted that the nomination of Dr. Achadu for Ministerial appointment would no doubt portray the APC as a political party that does not joke with its reward systems especially when it concerns rewarding a selfless member.

The President of APC-YDSF, Chief Tobias Ogbeh who made the appeal at the weekend during a media briefing explained that the call became necessary considering that Dr. Achadu was one of “the great financiers and backbone of APC-YDSF” which played very important roles to ensure the victory of the President and the APC in general across the country.

The President of the group stressed that “it would be an honourable thing for President Tinubu to reward those who spent personal resources, time, energy and goodwill to bring the APC to victory across the country because some of those who are currently jostling for appointments around the Presidency did little or nothing to help the party.

“We are aware of those who are currently lobbying for appointments, both in Benue and around the Presidency in Abuja. But we must tell ourselves the truth, some of them could not even deliver their polling units or Wards during the last elections. What is their contribution to the success of the party in the last general elections?

“We remember some of them, when, during the buildup to the presidential primaries in 2022, we were almost stranded and needed a boost financially to continue our activities in support of Asiwaju; we approached many them in Benue, Kogi, Niger, even in the south, but they failed us.

“It was just a few of them who genuinely believed in Asiwaju to become President and one of such people is Dr. Michael Achadu. The man practically took over almost all the expenses of our organisation and many other interest groups I can remember. All through the primaries down to the general elections, he was always there to support the course of Asiwaju.

“It was also Dr. Achadu who singlehandedly released funds that prosecuted the elections of APC and that of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in his country home of Okpokwu Local Government of Benue State and caused victory for our party, for the first time, in the traditional home of PDP since 1999. This was in addition to his stretch of benevolence and support to our party men and women across other council areas in Benue and beyond.”

Vouching for his capacity and competence, the APC-YDSF President said: “of all the names flying from Benue State, Dr. Achadu remains the most competent and one with the technical know-how to occupy such a position.

“He is an icon of diligent services, professionalism per excellence, with global economic expertise, a consummate business mogul, and an epitome of hope to the youthful generation. He is also a well-known serial entrepreneur with an interest in brand development, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, farming and humanitarian services.

“Dr. Achadu has over 20 years of robust working experience in the corporate world managing and developing big brands for multinationals across Africa. He has over 3,500 youths workforce spread across all 774 local governments in Nigeria. So his capacity and versatility to deliver as a Minister is not in doubt.”

Chief Ogbeh reiterated that “Dr. Achadu’s venture into partisan politics was driven by the need to offer an alternative to the general narrative.”