Benue govt threatens to sack community over invitation of armed militia gang

Gov. Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State government has threatened to sack Mbaivuur community in Gwer Local Government Area, LGA, of the state if the leadership of the community fails to disengage and evict the armed militia gang they deployed in their lingering crisis with the neighbouring Mbasombo community.

The government also directed the leaders of the community to produce either dead or alive the youth from Mbasombo who was allegedly kidnapped recently while on his farm after the militia, gang raped his nursing wife.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the peace meeting called Thursday in Makurdi by the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Aondona Dajoh between the stakeholders and traditional rulers of the warring Mbasombo and Mbaivur communities.

The protracted crisis between the two neigbouring communities over disputed farmlands had over a long period of time defied all peace initiatives by the last government including the suspension of the traditional rulers of both communities.

At the end of Thursday’s peace meeting which had in attendance members of the State Assembly and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Paul Biam, the government directed the traditional ruler of Gwer LGA, the leaderships of Masev, Mbasombo and Mbaivur communities to find ways of resolving the crisis within five days.

According to the resolution made available to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Rafael Akume, “the Speaker directed the President of Mbaivuur community to within two days from June 29 produce, dead or alive the youth from Mbasombo who was kidnapped while on his farm after the militia gang raped his nursing wife.

“Also, the meeting directed security agencies to step in and deal decisively with anyone, high or low who is caught instigating or sponsoring any form of crisis within two communities.

“The President of Mbaivuur community was directed to within five days from June 29 initiate and complete all processes and withdraw the pending cases his community has against Mbasombo to pave way for the peaceful resolutions/demarcation of the land in contention.

“The Speaker also cautioned strongly that, if for any reason or reasons the president of Mbavuur community fails to find ways to settle the crisis and send militia out of his community permanently, the government will sack every living thing from the land of Mbaivuur. All their sons and daughters who currently have appointments with the state government will be sacked as well.”