Benue Gov promises respect for separation of powers

..won’t meddle in State Assembly affairs, congratulates new leadership

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has promised to respect the principles of separation of powers by not meddling in the affairs of the State Assembly.

The Governor, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, to the newly elected leadership of the House lauded the 10th. Assembly for putting its leadership in place.

He congratulated Mr. Aondona Dajoh, of Gbemacha State Constituency and Mrs. Lamin Danladi, of Ado State Constituency, over their election as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly respectively.

The statement read in part, “Governor Alia commends the legislators for their show of maturity during the voting process, saying despite their political differences, they displayed patriotism and love for Benue through their peaceful and orderly conduct.

“The Governor calls for a harmonious working relationship among all arms of government in the state to enable his administration provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state, with a charge on the Legislative arm of government to, as a matter of urgency, set the ball rolling by contributing their quota as critical stakeholders to move Benue forward.

“He charges the contestants who won to be magnanimous in victory and eschew vindictiveness; he further advised those who lost to also be gallant in defeat, and join hands with the victors for the ultimate good of the state.

“The Governor, who promises not to meddle in the affairs of the assembly, advises the lawmakers to operate independently without fear of interference from the executive.”