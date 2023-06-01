Benue Gov appoints CPS, SSG, HoS, CoS

Tersoo Kula, CPS to Benue State Governor

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has made his initial appointments with Mr. Tersoo Kula, a renowned journalist and former Blue Print Correspondent in the state emerging as his Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

In a statement issued in Makurdi by the new CPS, the Governor also appointed Dr. Emmanuel Chenge as his Principal Private Secretary, PPS.

Those appointed, according to the statement, include former lawmaker, Mr. Paul Biam who emerged as the Chief of Staff, CoS, to the Governor.

Mr. Moses Ode is the new Head of Service, HoS, while Prof. Joseph Alakali was appointed Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

According to the CPS, “the appointments take immediate effect; and more appointments are expected.”