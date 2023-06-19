Benue coalition petitions NHRC over murder, harvest of organs of 28-yr-old footballer

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A group under the aegis of the Benue Coalition for Human Rights Protection, BCHRP, has petitioned the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, over the gruesome murder and harvest of the organs of 28 years old footballer, Moses Babatunde in Otukpo town, Otukpo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

According to a copy of the petition which was made available to newsmen Monday in Makurdi by the Coordinator of BCHRP, Mr. Jimmie Adzande, the petition was sequal to a complaint registered at the coalition by Mr. David Babatunde, elder brother of the deceased.

While recalling, in the petition, the events compelling the bereaved to approach the BCHRP and call for the intervention of the NHRC, the Coordinator of BCHRP lamented that the deceased was murdered in cold blood and his mutilated remains dumped in a bush.

Part of the BCHRP petition read, “One David Babatunde who resides in Otukpo, came to the Coalition and reported a matter bothering on homicide. His younger brother, 28 years old Moses Babatunde was supposedly killed by human organ harvesters on May 17, 2023. He was last seen alive on the same day around 7 pm.

“Exactly on the 19, two days later, the corpse of Moses Babatunde was found at some bush area in Idiku, on the outskirt of Otukpo town.

“According to information he related to the Coalition, the corpse of his brother was found by one Sunday Adakole, aka Pikin, who in his voice is the major suspect, because of his priors.

“The Otukpo Divisional Police moved in immediately; made nine arrests in connection and have since forwarded the case to the Police Command headquarters in Makurdi, with the CID Homicide department. As at the time of this petition, the complainant said three of the suspects were remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service yard in Makurdi.

“He alleged that he was asked to transport all the nine suspects to Makurdi from Otukpo and to this day, the Investigating Police Officer, IPO, and his team had not explained to him why six of the suspects were released and why the remaining three were charged to court.

“He says there may be a communication breakdown between him and the police and he fears that there is something he is not told as the complainant and chief mourner.

“We request a follow-up on this case by the NHRC, to ensure that justice is served equally; to all the parties involved. With calls of intimidation resonating from the Otukpo base of our client, he feels the Police should share the required information with him as appropriate.”