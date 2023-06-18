Benue Assembly to prioritise infrastructural devt in first budget – Speaker 

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Aondona Dajoh says priority would be given to infrastructural development in the first budget to be treated by the House.

He also assured that rural roads would be captured and given special attention by the Assembly to speed up the development of the rural economy.

The Speaker gave the assurance while speaking in a thanksgiving mass at St. Ann’s Catholic Parish, Sumaka to commemorate the one-year remembrance of the Late John Iorhegon, father-in-law of the member representing Makurdi North State constituency in the Benue State Assembly, Mr. Alfred Berger.

He said because of the agrarian nature of the rural economy of the state “many rural roads in the state will be captured in the first budget of the 10th Assembly.

“The House will also make efforts to address the infrastructural challenges facing the state and also pay special attention to grassroots roads for the speedy development of the state.”

He urged the people of the state to continue to rally round the Governor Hyacinth Alia led administration to deliver on the promised democracy dividends.

Addressing the late Iorhogen family, the Speaker noted that God permits death at his appointed time, stressing that the one-year remembrance of the late John Iorhegon was a celebration; he called on the church to pray for the family.

The family of the deceased, through Mr. Berger, thanked the Speaker for identifying with them and also showing them much love.