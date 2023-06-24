Bendel Insurance FC of Benin: Rolling back the years

When at the end of the 2021/22 season, Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin gained promotion to the elite division, not many took them seriously because the team had spent a long time in the lower division. They were not expected to cause any serious upset soon after their return to the topflight.

When January 8, 2023, the new season kicked off in the form of an abridged league, Insurance’s first match was an away fixture which took them to Uyo. Their hosts, Akwa United were winners of the league in the 20/21 season and the Godswill Akpabio stadium was considered their slaughter slab for visiting teams. But Insurance silenced the Akwa United faithful with a stunning 2-0 win over their hosts.

That sent shockwaves across the nation and signalled their determination to do well and not allow themselves to be cowed by any team.

Bendel Insurance

With the strong support of the Edo State government and personal commitment by the Deputy Governor Honourable Phillip Shaibu, Bendel Insurance maintained their form, winning and pulling incredible results from different venues. The team remained unbeaten throughout the regular season. They qualified for the Super 6 play offs which was an ensemble of Nigeria’s best football clubs. Apart from Insurance, others in the Super Six were Enyimba FC of Aba, Rivers United of Port Harcourt, Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Remo Stars of Ikenne and Sunshine Stars of Akure. At the end Enyimba won the title, with Remo Stars and Rivers United following in that order.

Interestingly, as they were playing the league, they also qualified for the annual Federation Cup which they got to the final.

Against Rangers International of Enugu in the final of the Federation Cup, Insurance re-enacted the form that saw them top Group A table of the abridged league. They scored early in the first half and that was it. Insurance broke their 43-year Federation Cup drought.

It is a story of many parts. The most interesting is that the Deputy Governor of the state was a registered player of the club when the team gained promotion to the elite class. He was with the team in training sessions and even featured in some matches. Shaibu is the first and only Deputy Governor to have registered as an active footballer. His efforts, commitment and dedication to a cause have yielded huge dividends for the club, fans and the good people of Edo state.