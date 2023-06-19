Being governor won’t stop my relationship with Deltans – Oborevwori

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on Monday, said his relationship with the grassroots and common man would not be affected by his meteoric rise to becoming Governor of the state.

He stated this at his inauguration thanksgiving/60th birthday anniversary service at the Living Faith Church, and reception ceremony in Asaba.



Oborevwori said that his relationship with the people at the grassroots was very key in his political sojourn and would never stop.

He said: “I want to start by thanking all of you who have come to celebrate with me. Your presence means a lot to me.

“What I just have to say here is that you know me very well. I am still trying to fit into the shoes of a governor. You all know my relationship with the people at the grassroots, that relationship is very key and will not stop.



“I want everyone to be patient, more appointments will come and there will be more development for the state, even as I sincerely thank all our leaders for their show of love to me”.



The Governor who had earlier at the church service appreciated God for his life said; “with immense joy, I have come here today to give thanks to God for His goodness, faithfulness, sustaining grace, and blessings over my life.



“My celebration today is two-fold, first is to give God all the glory for my successful inauguration as Governor of Delta State and second is to appreciate God for adding another year to me.



“When I joined politics, I did not have the ambition to be governor. Like many politicians, it was purely out of a desire to contribute my quota towards the growth and development of our state and country.

“But by divine orchestration, I found myself serving as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly in the 6th and 7th Assemblies, and now Governor.



“So, I have every reason to come into His sanctuary to give all the glory to Him because I am who I am today purely by the grace of God.



“When I look back at my life’s journey, I realise that God has had His Hand upon me even when I did not know or acknowledge Him.



“In my years of unbelief and disobedience, He was there guiding, guarding, and protecting me. Now that I have come to the knowledge of His saving grace and Lordship, it is important that I consciously and intentionally engage in this spiritual activity to honour His name because it is not everybody that lives to the age of 60.



“At 60, I am healthy, strong, and in sound mind; He has also blessed me with a wonderful family. It is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in my eyes”.



The Governor who spoke further, appreciated his spiritual father, Bishop David Oyedepo for his special birthday message and for his guidance over the years and also thanked his predecessors and all political leaders across the state for their support.



“I appreciate the sent man over this Commission, Bishop David Oyedepo, who has been a true father, an inspiration, and motivator.

“My thanks go to the State Pastor, the Resident Pastor and his team for their love and support, and for graciously accepting to hold this special Thanksgiving Service.



“My appreciation also goes to my predecessors and all our party leaders and stakeholders whom God used in making me Governor of our dear state. I thank you all and I assure you that we shall make good use of this mandate to the glory of God and for the good of our state,” Oborevwori added.



On his part, Anambra Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, said he was delighted and excited to associate with Governor Oborevwori, saying Anambra and Delta being joined together by the Niger Bridge, great business opportunities await the twin cities of Onitsha and Asaba.



“Am excited to be here to have this great hand shake across the Niger. It is indeed a great pleasure to be with you to have this handshake of partnership between Anambra and Delta.



“It is my prayer and that of the government and people of Anambra State that as you celebrate your 60th birth anniversary today, we wish you many bountiful years of service to humanity and Delta state,” Soludo stated.

Governors of Edo and Bayelsa States who were represented by their deputies and Oyo State Governor represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, also paid glowing tributes to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his birthday.



In their remarks, former Governors of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, congratulated Governor Oborevwori for attaining the diamond age and welcomed him to the league of elders in the society.



State Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Pastor Triumphant Obamoh in a sermon titled “Gratitude for greater altitude”, said behind every success was the help of God, adding that ingratitude will cut off man’s source of grace and greatness.



He congratulated Governor Oborevwori on his 60th birth anniversary and urged him to continue serving and trusting God as his only source.



Dignitaries who graced the thanksgiving were, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Edo State Governor represented by his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, Bayelsa Governor represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ehwrudjakpor; Governor of Adamawa State, represented by Senator Aminu Iya Abbas; Oyo State Governor represented by the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Debo Oguntoyin.



Also present were Deputy Governor of the state, Sir Monday Onyeme; immediate past governor of Delta, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and wife, Edith; former Governor, Dr Emmanuel and wife, Roli; former Deputy Governor Chief Benjamin Elue.

Other dignitaries included the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; his deputy Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo. Members of the National and State Assembly.



Chief Great Ogboru; Chief Goodnews Agbi, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia; Mr John Siakpere; Professor Sam Oyovbaire; Chairman of Airpeace Mr Allen Onyema; Former President General of Urhobo Progress Union Chief Joe Omene; traditional rulers and a host of others also graced the occasion.