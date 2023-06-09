‘Be friendly with new cats’, Wande Coal urges superstars

Nigerian artiste Wande Coal has advised the superstars in the music industry to remain friendly with the new generation of artistes, now labelled as ‘new cats.’

The singer, in an interview with Cool Fm, said that the supposed ‘new cats’ will take over the industry from the superstars.

He cited that on this term it was in the best interest of all to remain on friendly terms.

He said: “It is always good to hold on to the new talents and that was what I did and we kept this love from there and see where we are.

“So that is what is good, to always be friendly with the new cats no matter how big you are in the industry because they will be the one taking over the industry soon and you will only pop if you are still in tune and affiliated with them”.

Recall recently afrobeats artiste, Davido had caused a stir on social media when he described himself and Wizkid as the first to hit stardom before old cats like Burna Boy, Rema, Asake and others.

The statement didn’t sit well with most Burna Boy fans who have since berated the singer for placing the Grammy-award winning artiste in the ‘new cats’ category.