Be aware of bad company, Tinubu told

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The South-West Frontiers has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be aware of bad company around him and to resist any temptation to get him to act outside the constitution.

The group’s Chairman, Kolawale Kazeem, made the call in a statement on Sunday, where he also cautioned against unnecessary rift between the North and South over the 10th National Assembly.

The statement read: “We observe the deliberate attempt by some desperate politicians to drag the President into their self-serving battle by making it appear like his own war, which in reality, is not.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the South-West would not tolerate any move for the sake of some few people’s ego, that would drag the South-West presidency into collision with any of its friends, especially the North.

“We therefore warn all those who see it as their duty to cause rifts between our president, a universally renown cosmopolitan democrat into the dirty mud of their dubious agenda to desist as we are ample ready to protect our president at any cost.

“To our dear president, we restate confidence in his ability and capacity to cope with whichever leadership the legislature presents for the good of the country.

“We therefore call on him to beware of bad company around him and to resist any temptation to get him to act outside the constitution.

“While calling on the President to allow due process of democracy to take its course in the emergence of the leadership of the National Assembly, we urge all aspirants not to give in to intimidation or blackmail.”